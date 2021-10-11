Satisfying and Addictive: What’s the Deal with Pop Its?

You may have seen these silicone toys, but if you haven't put your hands on one yet, you're missing out.

Parents already know what's the deal, but if you don't have kids you may not be aware of the craze. Currently, every kid on the block owns at least one "Pop It", and if they don't, I'm sure they're dying to have one.

A Pop It is a silicone toy composed of rows of "bubbles." Like bubble wrap, these bubbles are insanely fun and satisfying to pop. The difference though, is that you can pop these bubbles over and over again.

Such a simple idea, that I'm sure most of us are irritated that we didn't think of creating them first!

There's a huge variety of Pop Its from shapes, sizes, and colors. Not only are Pop Its a toy, but they're also working their way into other accessories like purses, bracelets, and yes, even phone cases.

Pop Its are considered a sensory or fidget toy, meaning that these toys are known to de-stress and calm those using it.

Even adults can find themselves having fun and relaxing with a Pop It. If you're thinking of getting a head start on holiday shopping for the kids in your life, a Pop It is sure to please. Prices are relatively inexpensive, but the cost does go up as the sizes and shapes get bigger.

