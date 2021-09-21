East Texans Need To Do Christmas Toy Shopping Now, Here’s Why
Christmas 2021 is going to be a bit different for a lot of kids if their parents don't act now.
Some kids may not feel pure joy as they unwrap their Christmas presents this year or the joy of seeing what Santa left them under the tree as they anticipate seeing that one big thing that is on the top of their Christmas wish list. It could be a bicycle, a Lego building block set, an American Girl doll, a new computer, a drum set or any other toy because of a toy shortage that is happening.
There are several factors that are leading up to a potential huge shortage of toys this holiday season, the biggest one is the pandemic. With factories closed due to lockdowns from the pandemic, manufacturers could not produce the toys. Once factories reopened and products were being made and shipped, now there's a backlog of cargo containers that are in transit or are docked and waiting to be inspected and sent on to the distribution centers. But with limited longshoremen working, those container ships are just idolly floating.
According to one analyst who spoke to more than 100 retail executives, 82% felt that they are somewhat or very concerned over the potential inventory shortage. Although retailers are expecting to not be able to fulfill some kid's wish lists this Christmas due to these market conditions, they are still expecting consumer spending to be up around 7% over last years' spending.
So parents, if you're child has already started a wish list for Christmas, you might want to take a glance at it and start looking for what you'd like to get them on their list now because if you wait, it could be too late by the time you start doing your serious Christmas shopping.
By the way, here's a sneak peek at some of this years' hottest Christmas gifts.