School Shooting in Arlington Texas; Multiple Victims Being Reported

UPDATE: A suspect in the shooting has been arrested. You can get the latest and more details on the arrest here.

According to Arlington Police in Arlington Texas, a fight between students led to a shooting the left at least 4 people wounded. The incident took place at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Following the dispute between students, the alleged shooter 18 year old Timothy Simpkins pulled out a gun and started firing. At this time, Simpkins is at large and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators believe he fled the school in a silver 2018 Dodge Charger.

According to reports, those wounded include three students and one adult. Three of the victims were taken to a local hospital, the 4th victim only had minor wounds and was treated at the scene.

This is a breaking story that we will continually update through the day.

