Suspected Texas School Shooter Has Been Arrested

Get our free mobile app

Timothy Simpkins, the 18 year old student suspected to be the gunman in a Texas school shooting has been apprehended. Simpkins is believed to be responsible for leaving 4 victims wounded in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

A teacher from the school has shared video of the violent fight that spawned the gun fire with us. From their account, the ordeal was harrowing for students, teachers and parents alike. Originally, it was reported that 3 students and an adult suffered injuries during the violent encounter. However, now it is being reported that it was 2 adults and 2 students. One student had to have surgery following the shooting.

According to police, it is believed that a fight between Simpkins and another student spawned the shooting. 4 people were wounded during the violent encounter - 3 victims were hospitalized, one was treated at the scene and released. According to Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye, all victims are expected to survive. One student had to have surgery due to the violent encounter. An adult male is said to be in good condition. And a adult woman has been treated for her injuries and is expected to be released later today.

The suspect turned himself into police through an attorney. A gun was recovered in the streets and has been turned over to the ATF for further testing. At this time, it is unknown if the weapon was used during the shooting or not.

Simpkins will be charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Read More: Do You Know Any of These Criminals on Louisiana's Most Wanted List?