Why Was a Selena Tribute Beer So Quickly Terminated, After a Single Batch?

If Tejano superstar Selena were still alive she'd be 53, how amazing is it that 30 years after her death, people are still looking for ways to show they love her?

Loving her is a good thing, unauthorized capitalization of her name, image, or likeness, though, is something completely different. You can't do that, folks.

According to a report from NBC Los Angeles, some of her fans wanted to pay homage to the singer by creating a beer inspired by one of her biggest songs, "Como La Flor," a limited-release beer that was described as a hibiscus pale ale with a hint of guava

This year, Selena fans in Southern California can honor the music legend by drinking a special edition beer created by minority-owned craft brewery Brewjeria Company in Pico Rivera as well as Chicano lifestyle boutique Mi Vida and eatery Quarantine Pizza.

That's a big no-no, it doesn't matter how big of a fan you are or what your intentions might be. The company was served a cease and desist letter before a second batch was made.

This Wasn't The First Time.

in 2023, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., sued a cruise company for trademark infringement and publicity violations. He alleged that the cruise company was illegally using his daughter Selena’s design and word trademark.

Quintanilla Jr. has also engaged in a legal fight with the husband of the late singer, Chris Perez, over the profits of the singer’s career.

The Tejano / Pop star was murdered in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1995. She was shot dead by the president of her fan club.

And The Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Texas Are... Well, the folks at Road Snacks think they've figured it out. Again, they've claimed to figure out which cities are the snobbiest in The Lone Star State, not me.