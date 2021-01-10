‘Sex and the City’ Revival Coming to HBO Max

And just like that... Sex and the City was back.

HBO Max announced that the landmark series was returning for what the press release described as “a new chapter.” The show will be called And Just Like That... and it will star three of the four original series leads: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kirstin Davis. (Kim Cattrall is not mentioned in the show announcement.)

To hype the new series, which will run for ten half-hour episodes on the streaming service, Sarah Jessica Parker posted this teaser to her Instagram:

The original Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO in the late ’90s and early 2000s. It was followed by two big-screen movies, Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. The sequel was released in 2010, marking the end of the franchise to date. (A script for a third Sex and the City movie was written and prepared for production but ultimately never happened, supposedly over Cattrall no longer wanting to play the role of Samatha — which would explain why she is not appearing in the new show either.)

Here’s the revival show’s official synopsis:

The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The ten-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring.

And Just Like That... is expected to begin shooting in the spring of 2021.