Smith County, TX Cops Make First “Mass Gathering Regulations” Arrest

Less than two weeks after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith and Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks announced the necessity for new "mass gathering" regulations in the wake of a recent trail ride shooting where five people were shot, authorities have announced that they have made their first arrest of someone who allegedly has violated the new regulations.

55 Year Old Renault Kay Was Arrested On Saturday

According to multiple reports deputies were called out to the area near Kay’s property in response to a call about reckless driving at a horse racing track in the 13600 block of Smith County road 3104, near L & K Downs. Upon arrival, deputies said they observed a woman collecting money for admission to an event, at which point they asked to speak with the owner who she said was Key.

Kay told deputies he was the owner of the property and was hosting the event.

About 200 people were expected for what was called a small “practice horse racing” event, according to Kay. The Smith County Fire Marshal’s office found that the organizer had not applied for a mass gathering permit, so it had not been issued by law enforcement.

Deputies tried to stop and arrest Kay, but he allegedly tried to evade them.

Kay later told officials he was evading them because there was someone in his vehicle that had outstanding arrest warrants, said the sheriff’s office. Kay was charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle- a third degree felony. He was also charged with promoting a mass gathering without a permit- a class b misdemeanor. Seven class c citations were also issued to horse owners for taking part in the event.

Smith County's Mass Gathering Crackdown Continues

If you're planning an event or gathering whether its indoors or outdoors, you will need a MASS GATHERING PERMIT from Smith County. Despite the fact that Kay was previously advised that officials were investigating his event, he said he did not think he needed a permit, according to law enforcement. Officials say that they had several meetings with Kay near his property and was made aware of what type of events needed a mass gathering permit, such as horse racing events that had 100 attendees. If you have doubts or questions, contact The Smith County Sheriff or Fire Marshal and find out what you need to do.

