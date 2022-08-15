Smith County, TX Sheriff’s Looking For Missing Man: Jose Cansino Ybarra

UPDATE 1:20 PM: Jose Ybarra has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110 extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover.

We received a press release from the Smith County Sheriff's Office sharing details on an investigation into a missing man who was last seen near Lindale.

On August 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m., The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from 17802 FM 1253 near Lindale.

Upon the arrival of Deputies, they discovered that Jose Cansino Ybarra – 63 was missing from this location. Ybarra’s son told Deputies that they were attending a church retreat at this location when his father wandered off.

The son advised that prior to notifying law enforcement, he and several of the retreat attendees had searched a large area including buildings, woods, and Ybarra’s room. Deputies, staff members and concerned citizens began a search of the approximate 400 acre area, of which only 100 acres are developed.

A Smith County Sheriff’s Drone Operator arrived on location and searched the area with a drone equipped with infrared capabilities.

The drone search continued for almost two hours with no sign of Ybarra in or around the property area. A Smith County K-9 Handler also arrived at the location with negative results. The search continued on FM 16, FM 1253 and Hwy 110 near the retreat center.

Smith County Deputies, Investigators, Lindale Fire, EMS, and concerned citizens are at this location continuing their search for Ybarra.

A command post has been set up at the retreat center by the Smith County Emergency Operations Center. The SCSO has also notified the TDCJ K-9 Unit, who will respond to the location with scent specific dogs to assist in the search.

He was last seen wearing the outfit in the photo below: a blue t-shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap.

Jose Ybarra has undiagnosed dementia and, according to friends and family, becomes disoriented and confused easily. If you have seen Ybarra, please call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 and let's hope this man and his family are reunited soon. Also take a look at some other people that are missing below and contact authorities if you've seen them.

