The Top 13 Texas Cold Cases Dating Back To 1979

On TV shows like "Forensic Files" or "Cold Case Files" it looks like homicide and missing cases are solved quickly but in real life and the real world, hundreds of the these cases are never solved.

Despite decades passing, the families of those lost loved ones and law enforcement agencies refuse to give up on these cases. Just one tip or memory can break one of these cases open and bring justice and closure to these families.

The Texas Rangers Maintains A Database Of Cold Cases.

The Texas Department Of Public Safety's website has a list of the top thirteen cold cases that Texas Rangers are still investigating. These investigations span the entire state with investigators continuing to enlist the help of the public to bring those suspect or suspects connected to these homicides to justice.

Take A Moment And Read Up On These Cases.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 to any person who provides informationthat leads to the arrest of the person/persons responsible for these crimes. To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

Information on these cases may also be submitted Online thru the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or Contact them by telephone at 1-800-346-3243. Your information will be forwarded to the Texas Ranger assigned to this case.

