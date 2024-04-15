The Top 10 Snobbiest Towns in Texas: Can You Correctly Guess Number One?

In Texas, we've got snobs. And I'm not just talking about the music snobs in Austin, TX, or the BBQ snobs in, well, everywhere. But where are Texans the most snobby? I bet you already have the No. 1 spot in mind. I'll also bet that you are correct.

Of course, everyone believes Dallas is snobbier than Fort Worth and Odessa less snobby than Midland, but when you drill down to the nuts and bolts where are you likely to find the biggest gaggle of snobs? A clue: it's mostly in the suburbs of major cities.

Well, the folks at Road Snacks think they've figured it out. Again, they've claimed to figure out which cities are the snobbiest in The Lone Star State, not me.

How did they decide which Texas cities are the snobbiest?

We used Saturday Night Science to look at things like expensive homes, high incomes, and overly educated populations by city in Texas. These are the criteria you’d argue with a friend over a foodie dinner about who’s snobbier. After analyzing 342 of the state’s most populous areas over 5,000 people, we came up with this ranking of the ten snobbiest places in the state of Texas.

Not exactly science, but certainly makes for a fun read. Before we get into the list, let's see how they compiled their data:

First, they compiled all of the places in Texas with populations of 5,000 people or more. This left a total of 342 places to look into. Next, they ranked each place by:

Median home price (Higher is snobbier)

Median household income (Higher is snobbier)

Percent of population with a college degree (Higher is snobbier)

Libraries per capita (Higher is snobbier)

Museums per capita (Higher is snobbier)

Private schools per capita (Higher is snobbier)

