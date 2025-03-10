Here in Texas we've got snobs. We've got music snobs in Austin, TX, Cowboys snobs, and BBQ snobs in, well, everywhere. But which Texas town has the most snob snobs?

For the most part, Texans believe that Dallas is snobbier than Fort Worth and Odessa less snobby than Midland, but when you drill down to the nuts and bolts, where are you likely to find the largest gaggle of snobs?

The Town That's Now Named The Snobbiest in Texas

I'm glad you asked, cause the folks at Road Snacks think they've figured it out. Again, those folks think they figured out where Texans are the snobbiest, not me.

How did they set out to figure out the level of snobby? How were they able to come to the conclusion which Texas cities are the snobbiest?

We used Saturday Night Science to look at things like expensive homes, high incomes, and overly educated populations by city in Texas. These are the criteria you’d argue with a friend over a foodie dinner about who’s snobbier. After analyzing 342 of the state’s most populous areas over 5,000 people, we came up with this ranking of the ten snobbiest places in the state of Texas.

Not exactly science, but certainly makes for a fun read. Before we get into the list, let's see how the data was compiled:

First, every town in Texas with a population of 5,000 people or more was in play. This left a total of 342 places to look into. Next, they ranked each place by:

Median home price (Higher is snobbier)

Median household income (Higher is snobbier)

Percent of population with a college degree (Higher is snobbier)

Libraries per capita (Higher is snobbier)

Museums per capita (Higher is snobbier)

Private schools per capita (Higher is snobbier)