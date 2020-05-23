10 Songs That Honor Fallen Soldiers

Toby Keith and Billy Ray Cyrus know how to honor fallen members of the United States military, but they're not alone.

Our list of the 10 best songs for Memorial Day could have swelled to 20 with ease. Big & Rich, Chris Young and Carrie Underwood are three more stars who've recorded songs that pay tribute to those killed serving our country. Tim McGraw's addition was debuted live during an awards show and was an instant classic. Go back a few years to find a hit song from the Dixie Chicks, and even further to find one from the Statler Brothers. The calendar only recognizes the sacrifices the men and women of the U.S. military make once each year, but country stars including Zac Brown Band do it at every show.

What song moves you every time you hear it? Sure, there are more — hits by Trace Adkins and David Ball come to mind, and patriotic anthems like Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" certainly don't seem out of place. Share your favorites in the comments section below, and if you're missing someone special this Memorial Day, or every day, tells us about them in the comments section.