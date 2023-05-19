Sorry Cowboy, But You Can’t Sell Your Eye In Texas

I thought Texas was in America! I thought we were the "Lone Star" in the land of the free and the home of the brave!

What's the world coming to when you can't do what you want with your own body? I am 100% about your bodily autonomy. If you want to put garbage in that should be okay. If you want to rent your body to strangers, then that's on you. Things do start getting a little dicey though when it comes to selling your body parts.

The problem becomes that when people start selling their body parts, it always seems to be the poor that suffer (not unlike the whole prostitution thing). Imagine a society with a bunch of one-armed homeless guys and rich guys that have brand-new arm. I know that may seem far-fetched, but that's exactly what we're talking about here.

Now I know my idea of people selling arms is a little ridiculous, but let's get to something a little more grounded, what about your eye? You might even think people would be willing to give up an arm, for the return of sight in one or more eyes. I guess we should mention at this point that right now whole-eye transplants are considered impossible, but they can scootch a cornea over a damaged eyeball.

I can't imagine a situation where you would be desperate enough to sell an eyeball, but the State Of Texas apparently has. They've already made a law making it illegal for you to sell your body parts, including your eyes.

