Starbucks To Give Away Free Holiday Cups Here’s How To Get Yours

Starbucks is kicking off the holiday season by giving customers a red collectible holiday cup when they order a signature holiday beverage of any size. The offer begins when Amarillo stores open on Nov. 6 while supplies last, and quantities are limited. In other words get in line now. I prefer the Amarillo Starbucks Barnes and Noble location.

Here are the beverages that will land you a free cup:

Caramel Brulee Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Eggnog Latte (my fav)

Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Pumpkin Cream Cold

Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Salted Caramel Cold Brew (2nd Fav)

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

Salted Caramel Mocha

Toasted White Chocolate Mocha

Starbucks

Here’s what Starbucks says:

The free collectible cup offer is available for orders picked up in participating U.S. stores including café, drive-thru and curbside and through.