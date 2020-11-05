Starbucks To Give Away Free Holiday Cups Here’s How To Get Yours
Starbucks is kicking off the holiday season by giving customers a red collectible holiday cup when they order a signature holiday beverage of any size. The offer begins when Amarillo stores open on Nov. 6 while supplies last, and quantities are limited. In other words get in line now. I prefer the Amarillo Starbucks Barnes and Noble location.
Here are the beverages that will land you a free cup:
Caramel Brulee Latte
Chestnut Praline Latte
Eggnog Latte (my fav)
Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Mocha
Pumpkin Cream Cold
Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Salted Caramel Cold Brew (2nd Fav)
Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
Salted Caramel Mocha
Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
Here’s what Starbucks says:
The free collectible cup offer is available for orders picked up in participating U.S. stores including café, drive-thru and curbside and through.