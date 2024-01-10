Looking at IQ Scores in All States, Texas One of the Worst

Everyone is going to have their own opinion but when I think about people from the state of Texas two things come to mind, they work hard and are intelligent. Now we all know there are exceptions to every rule but there are millions of hard-working Texans that go to work each day just trying to provide for their families. But I was a little shocked when I heard about a recent survey that said when looking at IQ scores in all U.S. states Texas ranked almost last, that just doesn’t seem correct to me.

First, let me say that I am not trying to say anything bad about other states, I just don’t think that Texas really has one of the lowest IQ scores when looking at all other states. Even though we didn’t score the lowest IQ to be mentioned at the bottom still seems a little disrespectful.

Before We Look at the Lowest IQ Scores, Who Ranked the Highest?

According to the data collected by HomeSnacks, the state that scored the highest IQ was New Hampshire with a 103.2 IQ score. Close behind was Massachusetts and Minnesota to claim the second and third places spots on this list.

Let’s Look at the Lowest Scoring States When it Comes to IQ

While we know that the state of Texas didn’t do well on this list. Let’s look at the rankings. Here is a look at the 10 states that seem to have the lowest IQ scores, and what those scores look like.

