With being such a gigantic state, Texas is home to so many schools and mascots. Many of them are familiar ones that are used all over the country, but there are some in Texas that are very original and unusual. Please remember that unusual isn’t bad, it can become a source of pride as it stands out from the crowd. I’m not sure everyone knows about the more unique mascots being used in Texas.

Texas Mascots Canva loading...

We’ve all heard about Professional Sports teams that have changed mascots over the years, those decisions were made for a variety of reasons. But most people don’t understand the cost that comes with changing your logo as a school as new sports jerseys are needed, new signage around the school, plus any outside marketing material all need to be replaced which comes with expenses. It’s not as easy as just finding something that everyone agrees looks good.

Many Texas Mascots Speak to the Culture

What I love about school mascots is when they truly represent the area. Sure, it’s easy to go with something generic but you’re not going to get the same type of community pride around a school if it’s just something boring that could be used in any town in the country.

Let’s Look at the Unique School Mascots in Texas

I’m sure you still remember your high school mascot, but it’s probably not as unique as some of these. Let’s look at some of the most unusual and unique school mascots used in Texas. Let us know in the comment section which unique mascot in Texas you love the most.

24 Unique or Odd Texas School Mascots