For as long as I can remember, people have always said Texas is the friendliest state. It's also full of state pride and lots of oddly large items and foods. The state itself is vast, giving it multiple geographical regions. You can find deserts, prairies, forests, mountains, and coasts within the border of the Lone Star State.

There are also numerous large cities like Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, along with plenty of small towns and any size in between. The size of the state makes up for a pretty diverse population as well.

Really, no matter what someone is looking for, they can find It in Texas.

And as it turns out, a lot of people from other states want to move here

I can't blame anyone for wanting to move to the Lone Star State. As a native, I do think it's one of the best states.

Every day, the population in Texas continues to grow. In 2023, according to Census data, the state surpassed a population of 30 million, coming in second only to California.

To reach over 30 million people, that means Texas' population grew by 470,708 from 2000 to 2022. The Census shows that while half was natural growth within the state, 29% came from people moving from other states and 22% from international migration.

When it comes to people moving within America, where are they primarily coming from?

Stacker compiled a whole list, and I was surprised by some of the top states people were leaving for Texas. Others I wasn't so surprised about -- particularly one state on the West Coast.

If you're curious about where all these new Texans are coming from, check out the list of the top 25 states people are leaving for Texas below.

And if you're a Texas transplant reading this, Welcome to the Lone Star State!

