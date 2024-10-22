Five Big Retailers That Will Close Thanksgiving Day in Texas

From Houston, TX, to Dallas, TX, and across The Lone Star State more stores will be ensuring that their employees have a chance at some extra family time this holiday season.

For decades, for business, it's always been about getting each consumer's dollar first. After all, once you've spent your money, ya' all done shopping.

This is why holiday sales and Christmas sales move up earlier and earlier every year. It makes business sense, but from a consumer standpoint, this week we're walking through decorative Santa Clauses to find our kids a Halloween costume.

So, big retailers actually pause consumerism, for even just a day, is refreshing to see. Of course COVID shutdowns were a major contributor to this being able to happen. Why? Well, many businesses now realize they can still get your money even if you're not physically in the store, and they don't have to pay to open a store up.

The trend is growing, t's not just one or two major stores, five major retailers will be closing their doors this year on Thanksgiving... Granted, many will be back to work early the next morning for Black Friday Sales, but it's still nice to see.

But ,I mean, we all know the reason that stores are willing to provide this extra time off for employees, online shopping is booming. It has become so much more popular the past few years.

You or someone you know probably plans to do all their Christmas shopping online this year. It actually makes good business sense in '24.

5 Big Retailers in Texas We Know Will be Closed Thanksgiving '23