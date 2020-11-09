Study Reveals Most Affairs Happen During Christmas Time

It's the most wonderful time for an affair! Oh, wait that isn't how the song goes is it? One of my favorite movies of all time "Love Actually" depicts the big holiday parties as a sex scandal waiting to happen, and the recent survey from IllicitEncounters.com is basically confirming what Hollywood is telling us.

The site IllicitEncounters.com helps married people find someone else that is also looking to have an affair. The website polled over 1,000 of its active users and made the crazy discovery that Christmas is the most popular time of the year to have an affair. 57% of the people surveyed revealed that they cheated with a co-worker at the holiday party. Wait, what? We are actively choosing to have affairs with co-workers? An old saying "Don't poop where you eat" comes to mind.

IllicitEncounter.com spokesman Christian Grant told Business Insider, "Sexual tensions which have been bubbling up over the course of the working year finally explode due to drink and the opportunity to grab a kiss under the mistletoe," What is crazy about the survey is that 85% of those surveyed claimed that the holidays drove them to feel more "passionate and excited" and since they were parting with their co-workers they thought it was a perfect time to have a go at it in the janitors closet. Yikes.

Remember, January is known as divorce month, don't be another statistic, stay loyal, don't get too drunk with flirty co-workers.