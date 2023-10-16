A UPS Driver who works in Texas recently created a video that went viral on TikTok after he said he doesn't help his wife with domestic duties and/or with the four kids he shares with his wife.

When one watches the first part of the video, some may feel compelled to share a good piece of their mind with him for his audacity in claiming he doesn't help his wife with the kids, housework, or cooking. But rather quickly, the viewer realizes this isn't the video you may have thought it was.

In the video, 32-year-old J.R. Minton says:

"I don’t help my wife cook. I don’t help her clean, do laundry, take care of the kids — none of that."

Get our free mobile app

Yeah, for those watching the video, it was after these two short sentences that certain people may have felt their blood begin to boil, fingers at the ready to reply with a little venom. According to a story shared by Today.com, one commenter who was ready to leave an angry retort ended up posting this instead:

“**Deletes paragraph.”

Another commenter said she was 'ready to fight.'

So, what caused the sudden change from anger to relief, if not admiration in response to the Texas man's TikTok video?

What the man was actually trying to communicate became clear just a few moments later in the video when he said the REASON he's not helping his wife with these things is because they are HIS job, too. As a father and as a husband he said men shouldn't see these tasks as 'helping out.'

Minton told Today that he realizes the way he's choosing to be a spouse and parent is quite different from what he saw modeled when he was growing up and he wants to do things differently.

I'm sure his wife, Brittany, is grateful for that.

Top 11 Counties for Executions in Texas and a Prisoner Who Was Executed in That County Texas is well known for its use of the death penalty with many executions carried out for heinous crimes every year. Which counties have the most in the state? How many have been carried out in East Texas? Let's take a look at the numbers and some of the crimes committed. Gallery Credit: Google Maps, Texas Department of Criminal Justice

State of Texas Looking for 48 Dangerous Fugitives with Big Rewards In total, the Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for 48 fugitives. Three of those fugitives are from East Texas, Lufkin, Mabank and Henderson County. Gallery Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety