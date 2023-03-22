Are you familiar with the wildly popular and quite steamy show? The showrunners are looking to cast singles from the Dallas, Texas area.

Are you interested in their recent casting call targeting singles from the DFW area to audition for the show?

If you're not familiar with Love Island USA, which is a sizzling hot dating show based on the original British series, Love Island "Love Island isolates a group of singles in a villa and has them 'couple up' with one another to compete in a series of games and challenges. Any islander that's still single after a 're-coupling ceremony' is at risk of being 'dumped' from the island," reports WFAA.

You can familiarize yourself with it a bit more by watching one of their promotional videos below.

If you're single and looking, and also have an interest or are willing to audition to be on an actual dating TV show, this may be exactly what you're looking for.

The producers of Love Island USA are looking for singles interested in auditioning for the next show, which will begin filming this summer. According to the casting directors, they're hoping to find 'singles-next-door' types who are practical, down-to-earth, and have a bit of charisma.

If you're interested, here is the link to their casting application, which has officially gone live and is waiting for you. Be prepared to answer 75 questions regarding all kinds of things about you--from personal basics to more philosophical ponderings about what love means to you. You will also be asked to provide quite a few photos so you may want to go ahead and start gathering now.

And hey, if nothing else, it could a fun exercise in getting to know yourself better. And, should you win, not only will you find love...but that $100,000 wouldn't be too bad, either.

