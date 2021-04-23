Medium Explains How April 2021 Super Pink Moon Could Affect You

If you missed the meteor shower on April 22, don’t worry, there’s another spectacle coming to the sky on Monday evening, and it’s super.

The Super Pink Moon will illuminate the sky on Monday night, April 26, becoming visible after sunset and reach peak illumination at 11:33 p.m. The downside is that this “pink” moon is not actually pink. The Farmer’s Almanac explains that “in truth, April’s full moon often corresponded with the early springtime blooms of a certain wildflower native to eastern North America: Phlox subulate- commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox – which also went by the name ‘moss pink.’”

Thanks to this, it became known as the Pink Moon, but it will appear golden when it rises just above the horizon.

It might not look as mystical as I would have hoped, but it turns out that there is still some spiritual power at work.

I spoke to medium Stephanie Burke and she gave me some intriguing insight on what to expect on a spiritual level for this coming Monday.

“This is the first super moon of the year and it’s in the sign of the Scorpio. Scorpio is already a super intense sign, so expect some high energies coming from this super full pink moon,” Burke said. “The moon clashes with Saturn and Uranus bringing on some sudden realizations…keep in mind that those realizations will help us work through some issues that we’ve been struggling with for a while.”

If you have been struggling with navigating through a problem, this Scorpio energy will help you look at things a little differently.

Don’t be surprised if you start to have some seriously deep thoughts next week. Burke explained how “full moons have a way of illuminating even the darkest things, so try to stay focused as those emotions come to a head.”

We are blessed with two super moons this year, so take this first one as an opportunity to set your intentions for your life going forward.

“Remember that you’re the only one in the way of your future,” Burke said. “Step out of your own way by letting go of anger and control and move into a space where you can focus on your positive hope and dreams.”

Get ready for an other-worldly spectacle and some inner changes to start off your week next week.

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories