Take our Virtual Tour of the Ultimate 90’s Getaway in Dallas

In Dallas, in the Lower Greenville area, you will find a duplex available to rent on AirBNB that will transport you straight to the 1990's. Saved By The Bell, Nintendo 64, movies on VHS, Big Bopper Magazine, it's all there for your nostalgic pleasure. Take our virtual tour and find out how to reserve a weekend for you and four of your closest friends.

This trip back to the 90's is hosted by Jeremy and Kelsey in Dallas. They have been superhosting on AirBNB for several years now. They started out by creating an 80's themed AirBNB, called "The McFly." This 90's inspired stay is dubbed "The Slater," in reference to the lovable Saved By The Bell jock A.C. Slater.

Your stay should consist of no more than five people who will share two bedrooms and one bath. Both bedrooms are themed as you would have found a boy's or girl's room in the 90's. Friends and New Kids On The Block posters, clear telephone and Big Bopper Magazine are the highlights of the girl themed room. Michael Jordan posters, a playable Super Nintendo and bunk bed highlight the boy themed room.

When it's time for the whole gang to hang out, head to the living area to watch movies on VHS or play Nintendo 64 on a Zenith big screen TV. If you're hungry, fix a bite to eat in the kitchen then sit down in Saved By The Bell's favorite hangout, The Max.

Your stay will only run $174 a night and can be booked at airbnb.com. Split that up amongst your four invitees and you've got a very affordable stay. No matter how far you have to travel, this stay will be pretty fly.