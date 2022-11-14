Don’t Miss Seeing Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” in Arlington, TX

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest names in music and has been for a long time. There is so much to love about this talented artist, and we are so lucky to have her performing in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium!

This is going to be one of those shows that everyone wants to go to, which means tickets will go quickly when they go on sale this upcoming Friday, November 18th at 10:00am. You should put a reminder in your phone, but it might be best to work with friends to get these tickets because you don't want to miss out on this show.

There Will Be 3 Taylor Swift Shows in Arlington, Texas

Because there are so many Taylor Swift fans there will be shows taking place on March 31st, April 1st, and April 2nd. But even with three shows these tickets will be gone quickly so don't wait to purchase yours.

We All Grew Up Listening to Taylor Swift

It's crazy to think that Taylor Swift has been making music for almost 20 years now. She first signed her first record deal as a young teenager, and she has now sold over 200 million records globally.

101.5 KNUE Will Be Giving Away Taylor Swift Tickets

We got our hands on some Taylor Swift concert tickets and we will be giving those away VERY soon. To make sure you know when the giveaways are happening make sure you have the 101.5 KNUE app downloaded. We don't want you to miss out on seeing Taylor Swift!

