Guacamole is Extra: Here’s Why Your Tex-Mex is Under Attack

We've been no stranger to shortages over the last two years. From toilet paper to microwave pizzas to corn chips, they've all come and gone. One shortage we will probably see soon is going to effect our favorite dinner or snack, avocados. It's a whole thing going on in Mexico right now.

The United States gets a majority of it's avocados from the Mexican state of Michoacan. It is the only state in Mexico that the U.S. allows the import of avocados from. Problem is, there is a current war between the Mexican cartel and rival gangs in that state. There has been threats against workers in the various avocado fields and plants and against visiting U.S. plant inspectors.

A new threat has caused the suspension of avocado imports to the U.S. For how long, no one knows. Avocados are grown and shipped across the U.S. from California so we won't be without them, we just won't see as many in our grocery stores and restaurants will have a harder time keeping them stocked.

What does that mean for us?

As happens when items get in short supply, prices will go up. Which means our next stop at our favorite tex-mex restaurant is going to cost us a little bit more. It also means we'll have a harder time making fresh guacamole at home which is something I like to do.

Quick guacamole making tip

I didn't learn this until about six or seven months ago from my mom, drop the avocado pit into your guacamole and it will have a harder time turning brown.

Until then, we're going to have to pay a little extra for one of our favorite chip dips or sandwich topper. Ugh.

