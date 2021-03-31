Texans Can Grab A Free Garden To-Go Kit from Lowe’s

Spring has arrived, and if you're looking to get your home sanctuary ready for the season without breaking the bank then look no further.

According to a recent announcement from Lowe's, you can get your hands on a free Lowe's garden to-go kit this April with their month-long "SpringFest" celebration.

Over the last year, many of us have spent more time at home then ever before. You may have noticed a few things that you would like to add to your home to spruce it up or make it a more joyous environment. Or, maybe you're a parent or guardian who's looking for an activity to keep those kids busy and get them interested in gardening. Whatever it may be, these garden to-go kits will definitely come in handy.

Beginning April 1, customers can register on Lowes.com for free Garden-to-Go kits. The first curbside event will be held on April 8 and then occur each Thursday through the rest of the month. You'll be able to reserve one of these family-friendly activity kits on Lowes.com starting one week before each event.

At the first event on April 8th, you will receive a Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro. The kit includes a Bonnie Foodie Fresh Plant, 8-quart Miracle-Gro Potting Mix, 8-oz Miracle-Gro All Purpose Water Soluble Plant Food, globes, and exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.

Photo Courtesy of Lowe's

The second event will be held on April 15th. includes a biodegradable flower pinata, mystery seed bombs, and mystery growfetti.

Photo Courtesy of Lowe's

Next, on April 22nd, 500,000 tree saplings will be given out in honor of Earth Day.

Photo Courtesy of Lowe's

The last free kit will go out on April 29th and feature Lowe's Butterfly Quest, which includes wooden pieces to assemble and decorate, a paintbrush, paint, and milkweed seeds to help families create a butterfly garden.

"Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we're making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home."

This is a great opportunity for Central Texas families to create not only something beautiful, but also some amazing memories with loved ones as well. Not to mention, it's free!