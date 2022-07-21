Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Great State of Texas

There are so many things to love about the great state of Texas, but the variety of delicious food has to be high on your list. And it’s not just one certain thing, all foods are represented in Texas and they’re all done very well. Obviously, Texas barbecue has created quite the name for itself but the seafood, Cajun food, and down-home comfort food is not to be overlooked.

We could spend all day talking about all the delicious Mexican food options in the state of Texas. Which is why I was shocked to not find one Mexican restaurant make the list of the oldest restaurants in the state of Texas. But you know that to make this list all of these locations have to be making delicious food options for their customers so I really want to try all of these restaurants now.

Get our free mobile app

List of Oldest Restaurants in Texas Goes Back More Than 150 Years

While looking at the oldest restaurants in Texas the list begins in 1947 but dates all the way back to 1866. If a restaurant has been open for 156 years you know they are doing things the right way to make customers come back for more.

How Many of the 10 Oldest Restaurants in Texas Have You Visited?

I’m disappointed that I have only visited one restaurant on this list. Sounds like I need to set some more road trips to visit more of these iconic restaurants around Texas. Here is the list of the 10 oldest restaurants in the great state of Texas:

10 Oldest Restaurants in Texas Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the great state of Texas

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.