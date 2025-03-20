(KNUE-FM) Some Texas taxpayers may still be eligible to claim a $1,400 stimulus check, but time is running out.

The IRS has issued a 'last call'. If you qualify, don't miss your opportunity to get your $1,400 Recovery Rebate Credit.

How do you know if you're eligible for this payment?

According to ABC13, If you didn't get all of your pandemic stimulus payments and have not filed your 2021 tax return, you can still claim this refund if you file by the deadline. Don't miss this deadline, though. It is the last opportunity to get this financial help.

How Texas Residents Can Claim the $1,400 Stimulus Payment

Many Texans may not realize they are still entitled to claim as much as $1,400. On top of that, they may be eligible to claim an additional $1,400 for any dependents who qualify. This may apply to you even if you earned no income or had a low income in 2021.

If you want to claim this payment, be sure to file that 2021 tax return before the deadline of April 15, 2025. Ah, yes, tax day.

That's less than a month away, so don't wait. Now is the time to file and claim your $1,400 check if you're eligible and didn't already claim your payment.

You'll want to file your tax return. Also, to avoid unnecessary delays, it may be a good idea to double-check and update your information with the IRS if needed.

If you want to make sure you qualify to receive a payment, here's some helpful info from The Economic Times on the subject.

