Track Your Stimulus Check on IRS Website

If you haven't received your stimulus check yet, you can track it from the IRS.

The Internal Revenue Service now has a way for you to track your stimulus check. Just visit IRS.gov and click on "Get My Payment" to see when your money will be deposited into your bank account.

Once you are at the "Get My Payment" website you will have to enter your personal information including your Social Security Number (SSN) or Tax ID number (ITIN,) your date of birth, your address, and your zip code. Once you enter the information, the website will tell you when your funds will be deposited.

In order to speed up the process, officials are going to use your latest tax return, whether it be from 2019 or 2020. Most individuals will see a $1,400 payment depending on their income. It is estimated that 85% of Americans will be eligible for the payments with the goal of having them dispersed in the next few weeks.

To find out more information from the Internal Revenue Service, you can also create an account. In your account you can view:

The amount you owe, updated for the current calendar day.

Your balance details by year.

Your payment history and any scheduled or pending payments.

Key information from your most recent tax return.

Payment plan details, if you have one.

Digital copies of select notices from the IRS

Your Economic Impact Payments (EIP 1 and EIP 2)

It only takes a couple of seconds to see when you will receive your stimulus payment. I checked mine and will be a happy camper on Wednesday as that's when mine should arrive.

Source: Mid-Michigan Now