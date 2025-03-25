(KNUE-FM) After Texas A&M decided to ban drag shows on campus, a federal judge blocked that ban, at least temporarily.

As of now, Draggieland is set to proceed as scheduled.

Draggieland is an anticipated event at Texas A&M in College Station that features contestants performing in drag and aims to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and self-expression.

The Texas Tribune states:

Draggieland is an annual pageant where contestants wear clothing or makeup that often, but does not always, run counter to their expected gender identity. The contestants dance and answer questions afterward about what drag and LGBTQ culture means to them.

After the University decided to ban drag shows on campus, Judge Lee H. Rosenthal said this ban might violate the First Amendment, specifically referring to the rights of A&M students to express themselves through performance art, including drag.

The student group that organizes the annual event is the Queer Empowerment Council, and Draggieland has been performed at Texas A&M since 2020, and tends to sell out a 750-seat venue at the University.

When did the controversy begin?

The Texas A&M University System's Board of Regents passed a resolution banning drag performance on any of its campuses. In response, the Queer Empowerment Council filed a lawsuit, claiming their constitutional rights were being infringed upon.

Judge Rosenthal ruled the arguments made by the Queer Empowerment Council were compelling and said those who are offended by the performance shouldn't attend, and allow the students to continue with Draggieland.

Texas A&M's University System claimed the ban was in compliance with executive orders to limit "gender ideology."

USA Today reports that this recent battle regarding Draggieland at Texas A&M in College Station is one of a growing list of similar bans in Texas.

