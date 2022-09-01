‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine

After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine.

It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by our Customs and Border Protection agents and we are beyond grateful for the work they do to keep us safe. These men and women wake up every day and stand guard to keep an eye on those seeking to bring themselves and/or things into this country. And while many have the absolute best of intentions, it's hard to judge a book by its cover.

And this is just another example of that...

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents opted to stop a trailer that was "officially" carrying a large shipment of baby wipes.

After the agents stopped the trailer initially, they opted to do a secondary inspection of the contents of the trailer, which was supposed to be a shipment of baby wipes. Instead, they found "1,935 packages containing 1,532.65 pounds of cocaine," reports CBS Austin. If that cocaine were to be sold on the street, the dealers would make more than $11.8 million.

This is what Laredo, TX Port Director Alberto Flores told CBS Austin:

“Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country. This seizure is a prime example of border security management and how it helps prevent dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities.”

The investigation is ongoing.

