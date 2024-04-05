Buc-ee’s: A Texas Favorite, Yet Missing the Mark on This One Thing?

As much as we love our Buc-ee's convenience stores in Dallas, Tyler, and Longview, Texas, there are maybe one or two things we might want to change if asked.

Gosh, there are so many reasons why people love Buc-ee's. People love the clean bathrooms. They enjoy shopping for swag and other items, and we've heard they treat their employees well, at least paywise. The thing many of us love the most? The plethora of delightful food options.

Believe it or not, when it comes to the short list of things some people would want to change has to do with all of that yummy food they offer.

So, as you happily pay for your five burritos and three kinds of jerky, with a bag of Beaver nuggets already open with a few in your mouth, it occurs to you... is there anywhere I can sit down and devour these things like a civilized person?

Actually, no.

Why you may wonder, in a place that offers so many delicious things to eat, is there no place to sit down and enjoy them at Buc-ee's?

To be honest, some of us might already attempted a guess at the answer to this question. But it's a question many hardcore fans have asked on Facebook recently.

There was a story shared by MySanAntonio.com in which a man named Dale Oldham asked:

"Why don't Buc-ee's have a place to eat food bought there? It would at least be nice to have picnic tables outside somewhere."

An honest question. And many gave their feedback as to why they imagined that might be the case.

One poster named Marie Damico said it was "because it's a glorified gas station. lol. You are supposed to be traveling! As much as we love Buc-ee's, they say it is not intended to be your destination. It is supposed to enhance your journey. Which it does, I love them. I hope they stay true to the formula they have established!"

We get that.

Others shared their thoughtful and sometimes humorous responses. Some agreed there should be someplace to sit. Others thought it might cause people to stay parked there too long--particularly at the gas pumps, which would prohibit others who wanted to pop in and out from getting what they needed.

It likely comes to money. Buc-ee's is a business. A fantastic business, for sure.

But having people parked inside or outside means taking up space for others to come in and spend money, too.

