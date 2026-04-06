(KNUE-FM) Almost every person on the planet has been affected by cancer, whether it's a family member, dear friend, or themselves. If I could wave a magic wand or be granted a wish by a benevolent genie, my wish would be to eradicate cancer forever.

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While encouraging breakthroughs are being made in the way we treat cancer, we still have a long way to go. Many people still face chemo and radiation in many situations, and as we know, despite the efficacy these treatments can have, they wreak havoc on the human body. We are all ready for new options that change the way we treat and cure cancer forever.

What If Cancer Could Be Tricked Into Revealing Itself?

This is one of the most interesting new developments I've read about in a while, via KUT based in Austin. Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, working alongside experts at MD Anderson Cancer Center, may have uncovered a fascinating new approach to treating cancer, and ask the question: What if cancer could be "tricked into revealing itself?

The scientists have been researching what would happen if a method were developed that, rather than only attacking tumors directly, turns the cancer into a target that the human body can actually recognize. So, what's the theory behind all this? Well, it sounds surprisingly simple, at least theoretically.

Why Cancer Has Been So Hard to Fight

From what we've read and understand from doctors, cancer is known to be a bit sneaky. How? It blends in with the body's normal cells, making it hard for the immune system to detect and destroy it. But researchers found that "Compound 1," which is an experimental chemotherapy drug, causes cancer cells to act like they have a virus. And then the body's immune system wakes up. Our immune systems may struggle to recognize cancer...but viruses, they're like "hold my beer," and launch an attack.

How This Experimental Drug Works, And What Is Viral Mimicry?

The process is referred to as viral mimicry, which is utterly fascinating. What's also intriguing is that, according to KUT, the testing they did with mice showed that not only did the immune system respond, it stayed READY. That means not only did it respond to the cancer cells, but it also showed that the immune system remains ready to potentially prevent future cancer growth.

Why This Discovery Is So Exciting

When I first read that, I literally gasped, because that could be an absolute game-changer. However, before we all get too excited, we must remember that researchers are still in the very early stages, and much testing remains to be done. But this research may answer a question doctors have long had about why some chemotherapy treatments also activate the immune system. We may now have discovered the "why," which could lead to a whole new era of cancer treatment. It's still early, but we have a sincere reason to hope.

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