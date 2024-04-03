Texas Celebrities That Have Successful Alcohol Brands

Texas Celebrities That Have Successful Alcohol Brands

Canva

We all know there are tons of very popular, successful, and influential people that call Texas home. With a state this large you can only assume there will be lots of successful people, which is the truth. But it’s amazing how some of these Texas celebrities have been able to turn their success from one industry and create another revenue stream by adding alcohol to their brand. 

It seems like in the past few years we have seen a ton of celebrities or people online trying to build a brand trying to diversify their portfolio by adding in more merchandise to sell to customers or adding other products such as alcohol. Not all celebrities have been able to be successful in creating their own alcohol brand, but there must be a nice mark up on alcohol with so many people trying to make money this way.  

Variety of Texas Celebrity Alcohol to Choose From 

Being from Texas you know there are going to be some celebrities that want to create their own whiskey brand, but there are so many other options besides just whiskey. You can find wine, tequila, beer, seltzers, and just about any other alcoholic drink that is being promoted by a celebrity that calls Texas home.  

Get our free mobile app

Let’s See All the Celebs and Alcohol Brands 

Here is a look at a few of the big-time celebrities that call Texas home that have also been able to create a successful alcohol brand. Feel free to visit the comment section and let me know if you have tried any of these and if they are good? 

Texas Celebrities That Have Their Own Alcohol Brands

From movie stars to famous musicians, we have seen many famous Texas celebrities start up their own brands of alcohol. Some are lovers of bourbons, others love the taste of wine, others can't get enough of tequila or whiskey. But whatever their taste, all of these brands are all associated with Texas.

Gallery Credit: Daniel Paulus

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State

To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate, a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Filed Under: drinks, texas
Categories: Entertainment
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 101.5 KNUE