Visiting Texas? You Should Avoid Both of These Cities ‘At All Costs’

Texas is a popular state to visit; and to pack up your life and move to. Austin, TX tops many American's lists to do both. In fact, Dallas, TX, and several more major cities aren't that far behind.

Get our free mobile app

But according to a new poll from The Vacationer, two Texas cities are Top 10 cities that "you should avoid at all costs." And while many Texans would be just fine if no one ever came to visit or moved here, that's just not sustainable, y'all, we still need folks and their money. Here's the criteria for their poll:

We selected 34 cities based on a combination of population size and visitor popularity to get a variety of major US cities across the country. Then, we asked Americans which of these cities they avoid traveling to at all costs. Below you can find the results of this survey question as well as key takeaways.

It should be noted that polling did reveal that more than a quarter of all American adults do not avoid traveling to any major US cities. So while its findings are interesting, still more than 69 million American adults would likely travel to any major US city.

Survey Methodology

This 2023 Major US Cities Americans Avoid Traveling to at All Costs Survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The Vacationer. In total, 1,020 Americans over the age of 18 were polled on August 8. Of those surveyed, 46.76% were male and 53.24% were female. The age breakdown of participants included in this survey was 18.76% in the range 18-29, 28.88% in the range 30-44, 37.03% in the range 45-60, and 15.32% over 60. This survey has a confidence level of 95%.

Major Cities Americans You Should "Avoid At All Costs" Survey respondents were able to select as many of the major US cities that they would avoid traveling to at all costs. There was also a “None of These” option for Americans who say they do not avoid any of these major US cities.