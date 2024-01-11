Texas, Do You Know When Daylight Saving Time ’24 Kicks in? Cause We Ready

Are all y'all ready to spring forward out of winter's dark clutches yet? Me too. Dallas, TX, y'all ready? How about you, Houston, TX? Well for now, as we continue to hold out hope for a world without "saving daylight" in it, at least the good part of it is coming up fast.

Get our free mobile app

I was just thinking this evening that the days finally seem to be quietly and slowly getting noticably longer.

According to Psychology Today, "time-shifts for many people causes nothing but stress and aggravation." Ya think?

And you know there's supposedly nothing that could get us to reach across the political aisle, right? Wrong. Turns out there is one thing. According to a University of Chicago poll, "75 percent of Americans would prefer to end the practice of switching the clocks twice a year."

But it seems like we're just stuck with this antiquated time see-saw every spring and fall for now.

DST has been observed in the U.S. since 1918, according to the Bureau of Transportation. It was established to help the Interstate Commerce Commission, which monitored railroad transportation.

Outirght canceling it is picking up steam.

Texas lawmakers have repeatedly attempted, unsuccessfully, to get rid of daylight saving time. "In April 2023, the Texas House approved a bill to permanently stay on daylight saving time but the Senate never voted on it."

The Senate never voted on it? C'mon, y'all. This is a big fat hanging curve right over the middle of the plate. Let's knock this one outta the ballpark and keep a little bit more of our sanity twice a year.

You probably ought to begin preparing now for that impending hour loss of sleep. But, hey, lose it knowing you'll have an extra hour of daylight that evening.

We will spring forward this year on Sunday, March 10, 2024, 3am. So, yeah, sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on Mar 10, 2024 than the day before.

Top 10 Most Innapopriate Rejected Texas License Plates of '23 The Texas DMV allows you to construct a message using: letters, numbers, spaces, and symbols including hyphens, periods, hearts, stars, or the state silhouette. However the message is not allowed to be indecent, vulgar, or have derogatory content.