There is something about the great state of Texas that just makes you love it. For most of us it’s a variety of things like how beautiful our state is or how nice people are, southern hospitality is a thing. Which is why I wasn’t completely shocked to see a room within a home in Saint Cloud, Minnesota that has the Texas state flag painted on the wall.

The home itself isn’t anything amazing, but it would be a fantastic starter home. List price is only $250,000 and it has 3 bedrooms and 1 ½ bathrooms. The house itself is 2,147 square feet and the lot size is 5,314 square feet. There will be some updates that you will want to make seeing as how it was built back in 1940, but with the affordable price I would expect this home to move quickly. Only time will tell if the Texas flag paint job will remain in place after a new owner purchases this place.

Unique Home in Minnesota With Texas Flag Painted in a Room

If you didn’t think the Texas flag made this property unique, there are other features that make this home stand out from the crowd. The colors will make you remember this property as it has a mint color exterior and there is a lot of pink used inside the home, including in the kitchen. There is red carpet throughout multiple rooms, you’ll see what I mean in the photos below.

A Few Things You’ll Love About this Property

Yes, there are lots of updates you could make to this home but there are lots of things to like about it too. I’m a fan of the circular dining area next to the kitchen. Plus, the sturdy cinderblock home is located along the Mississippi River.

Check out the photos, what do you think?

