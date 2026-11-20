Front seat age in Texas is a question parents and anyone transporting children should understand. Surprisingly, Texas law doesn't specify a minimum age for sitting in the front passenger seat. However, there are important car seat requirements and safety recommendations about where children should ride. Here's what Texas DPS says.

While I understand this might seem like a ridiculous question to some people, I don't have kids, so I don't spend much time thinking about how old children have to be before they can sit in the front seat of a vehicle in Texas.

I remember when my nephew was growing up and wanted to ride with me to the store. I suddenly realized I needed to go get his car seat from his parents' vehicle before we could head out. It's just one of those things you don't think about until you're responsible for taking a child somewhere.

So, that got me wondering: How old does a child have to be before it's legal to sit in the front seat in Texas?

I wanted to get the information from a reliable source, so I checked the Texas Department of Public Safety website. What I found was a little different from what some people might expect.

Is There a Minimum Age for Sitting in the Front Seat in Texas?

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas law does not specify a minimum age for a child to sit in the front seat of a vehicle.

However, that doesn't mean the front seat is the best place for a young passenger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety recommends that children 12 years old and younger ride properly restrained in the back seat whenever possible. Children are generally safer there because of the potential dangers associated with front passenger airbags.

Different Rules for Children Based on Age and Height

Texas does have specific requirements for child safety seats.

Under Texas Transportation Code Section 545.412, children younger than 8 years old must be secured in an appropriate child passenger safety seat system unless they are taller than 4 feet, 9 inches.

Once a child turns 8, Texas law no longer requires a child safety seat under that particular age-based requirement. However, if a child is still shorter than 4 feet, 9 inches, a booster seat may provide better protection until the vehicle's regular seat belt fits properly.

Children may need different types of restraints as they grow, including rear-facing car seats, forward-facing seats with harnesses and booster seats.

It's important to follow the instructions provided by both the car seat manufacturer and the vehicle manufacturer. Also, never place a rear-facing car seat in front of an active passenger airbag.

I encourage anyone who regularly drives with children to visit the Texas DPS website for more information about the requirements and recommendations for each stage.

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It's All About Keeping Kids Safe

I know Texans don't always love being told what to do, but when it comes to keeping children safe in a vehicle, it's worth taking a few extra minutes to make sure everyone is properly secured.

You should also make sure the car seat is installed correctly and is appropriate for the child's age, height and weight. If you're unsure about the installation, a certified child passenger safety technician can help.

And if you need help obtaining a car seat, the Texas Department of State Health Services has a Safe Riders program that may be able to help eligible families.

You can call 1-800-252-8255 for information. They ask callers to leave their city, county and ZIP code, and responses generally take two to three business days.

Whether you're taking your own child, a niece or nephew, or a friend's little one to the store, make sure they're riding safely before you pull out of the driveway.

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