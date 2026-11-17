"Don't Mess With Texas." It's one of the most recognizable phrases in the Lone Star State. For more than four decades, the iconic anti-littering campaign has featured plenty of famous faces, including Willie Nelson, Eva Longoria, Ethan Hawke, Chuck Norris and many others.

The message is simple: Don't litter in Texas.

But one commercial featuring East Texas' own Matthew McConaughey took the campaign in a particularly unexpected direction.

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Matthew McConaughey's 'Don't Mess With Texas' Commercial

And at times, it's welcomed a little controversy too. Perhaps the most controversial ad starred East Texas's own Matthew McConaughey. Even some of McConaughey's biggest fans haven't seen this commercial from back in the day.

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Why Does 'Don't Mess With Texas' Mean Don't Litter?

The phrase has been around since 1986, when the Texas Department of Transportation launched the campaign to combat littering. According to TxDOT, the campaign has used commercials, scholarships, partnerships and cleanup efforts to encourage Texans to keep the state clean.

"Don't Mess With Texas" has become part of Texas culture.

A Very Texas Way to Fight Litter

There have been plenty of memorable commercials over the years, but McConaughey's bizarre blow-dart appearance is certainly one that stands out. I doubt many people were actually traumatized by watching McConaughey take down a litterbug and drag him toward Oklahoma.

If anything, the over-the-top approach makes the message pretty hard to forget. It's always nice to see a funny and clever reminder for everyone to not litter in our home state.

Don't Mess With Texas. And please pick up your trash.

Commercials Actors Were in Before They Were Famous Before they were famous, many celebrities did commercials. Stacker challenges you to guess the ads that helped launch 25 actors' careers. Gallery Credit: Stacker