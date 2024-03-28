Greg Abbott runs the Lone Star State from Austin, TX, but did you know that life began for the Texas-born governor in Wichita Falls in 1957?

We all know him as the 48th governor of Texas. But before he was governor, Abbott was the longest-serving Attorney General of Texas.

He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin and then went on to earn a law degree from Vanderbilt University. Abbott is just the third governor in U.S. history to be confined to a wheelchair, and the first in Texas.

Abbott has been governor of Texas since 2015.

Governor Abbott was paralyzed by a falling tree while jogging soon after he graduated from college. More on how that accident contributes to his net worth coming.

Named “Best Governor in the Nation” in 2020, Governor Greg Abbott is building upon his record as a strong conservative leader who fights to preserve Texas values and ensure the Lone Star State remains the best place to live, work, and raise a family, this according to Texas.gov.

The Governor won his third term, defeating Beto O'Rourke in November '22. While his governor's salary is a nice chunk of dough, especially when compared to what most Texans earn, it's just a small piece of this Texan's net worth.

Serving as the governor of Texas, Abbott earns just over $153,000 annually, the 21st highest among the 50 states. So pretty much right in the middle.

For additional context, "the typical state governor earns between $147,000 and $150,000. Meanwhile, the overall cost of living in Texas is estimated to be about 0.5% lower than the national average."

It has been reported that the highest salary currently for a governor is New York Governor Kathy Hochul, she earns $225,000. Maine Governor, Janet Mills, and Puerto Rico's Pedro Pierluisi are paid the least, bringing home $70,000 each.

What is Governor Abbott's net worth?

Well, depending on where you check it jumps around, but it would appear that his net worth is right around $14 million. This is from "both his professional career and $7.8 million from the lawsuit related to his 1984 accident."

6 Infamous People Who Spent Time in Prison in Texas They committed very serious crimes in the state of Texas which is why these 6 infamous people spent time in prison in the state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins