Texas High School Cafeteria Looks Like a Mall Food Court
I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.
Check out the list of restaurants that are located within the food court and what they offer to students:
Subway — Selection of 7 different Subway sandwiches
Pizza Hut — Selection of 3 different pizzas + breadsticks
*Great Plate — 2 entrée choices + variety of vegetables & fruit
Caliente Cactus — Build your own burrito & quesadillas
Grille —Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches
The Roost — Chicken Tenders + Mashed Potatoes & Roll
*Chopped — Salad Bar on M,W, F; Noodle Bar on T, TH
Panini — Grilled-to-order Panini Sandwiches
THE LARGEST STADIUM BY CAPACITY:
While this one is not a looker, this one has the biggest capacity for a High School Stadium in Texas. Memorial Stadium in Mesquite plays host to five school districts in the Mesquite school district. The estimated capacity:19:400.