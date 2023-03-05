I know, this is a social media post that has made the rounds a few times and I still think this is pretty cool. Check out this now-viral video and also a photo, which shows a food court that appears to be in a mall. However, it is not. This is the cafeteria at Allen High School in North Texas. Mind you this is also the school that also boasts at $60 million football stadium that is out of this world.

Check out the list of restaurants that are located within the food court and what they offer to students:

Subway — Selection of 7 different Subway sandwiches

Pizza Hut — Selection of 3 different pizzas + breadsticks

*Great Plate — 2 entrée choices + variety of vegetables & fruit

Caliente Cactus — Build your own burrito & quesadillas

Grille —Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches

The Roost — Chicken Tenders + Mashed Potatoes & Roll

*Chopped — Salad Bar on M,W, F; Noodle Bar on T, TH

Panini — Grilled-to-order Panini Sandwiches

THE MOST EXPENSIVE HS SCHOOL STADIUM IS IN TEXAS:

The most expensive high school football stadium in Texas can be found right up the road in KATY, Texas. In 2018, Legacy Stadium opened with a price tag of $72 million dollars. The capacity is 12,000 and while there are bigger stadiums, capacity-wise and bigger overall stadiums. The amenities are what set this stadium apart. Just check out that press box and VIP area up top. These are most of the schools that utilize this stadium. Cinco Ranch High School, Jordan High School, Katy High School, Mayde Creek High School, Morton Ranch High School, Paetow High School, Seven Lakes High School, and Taylor High School. I know the turf has recently been upgraded at Memorial Stadium in Victoria. Now it's time to upgrade the rest of the stadium. What do you think?

Check out a gallery below of the biggest stadiums by capacity in Texas

THE LARGEST STADIUM BY CAPACITY:

While this one is not a looker, this one has the biggest capacity for a High School Stadium in Texas. Memorial Stadium in Mesquite plays host to five school districts in the Mesquite school district. The estimated capacity:19:400.

