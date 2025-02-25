I don't know about you, but like many Texans I am growing weary of high property taxes.

On top of all the other things we face daily when it comes to the cost of living, it can feel like too much to take.

Thankfully, homeowners and businesses may get some relief soon, according to an article from the Dallas Morning News.

Our Texas House has unveiled a new proposal that would lower taxes on homeowners and businesses. Yay, for a bit of possible financial relief!

What’s in the proposed plan to lower tax bills for homeowners and businesses the Texas House is discussing?

Here's a quick look at what our Texas lawmakers are proposing.

Higher Homestead Exemptions. This means Texas homeowners would be able to keep more of the value of their property tax-free.

Businesses would also see lower property taxes. This is for both small and mid-sized businesses in Texas. And that's good for both owners and potential employees.

It also includes appraisal caps. This means there would be a limit on how much a property's taxable value can increase year-over-year. A cut back on sudden tax hikes? YES, please!

The legislators proposing this in our Texas House believe taking these measures will help property taxes be more manageable for Texans. At the same, local governments would still be able to fund important services, such as public safety and our Texas schools.

If these changes mean more breathing room for hard-working Americans, so much the better. We all have so much on our plates right now. A little relief is more than welcome.

How could this affect you as a homeowner in Texas?

So to summarize: If this passes, Texas homeowners will likely see smaller tax bills, which could help them stay in their homes and not have to make a decision that they don't want to make.

And for business owners? This relief could make it easier for them to continue to grow and provide jobs for Texans.

Of course, there is always a debate.

Critics of the plan are concerned that if we cut taxes too drastically, it would harm local funding efforts for our state infrastructure...and of course, our schools. making it easier to stay in their homes. Business owners might find it more affordable to operate and grow. Of course, there’s a debate—there's always a debate.

For now, all eyes are on the Texas Legislature as they debate the details. We'll keep watching. This could be a game-changer for property owners across the state.

