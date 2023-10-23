14 Amendments On The Ballot For Texas Voters To Decide

Early Voting Is Underway In Texas And There's A LOT Of Constitutional Amendments On The Ballot.

Its time to step into the voting booth once again because the Texas Legislature has been pretty busy.

Beside local elections, there's over a dozen constitutional amendments that deal with propositions for taxes, state parks, infrastructure and one that would raise the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $100,000.

To Find Your Early Voting Location, Check The Vote Texas Website.

Early Voting underway now and is slated to go on through Nov. 3 with Election Day on Nov. 7. Hours for early voting may vary from county to county, but can only happen between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Let's proceed and take a look at the amendments so you can know before you can go:

PROPOSITIONS ON THE BALLOT:

Proposition 1 - HJR 126 - "The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management."

Proposition 2 - SJR 64 - "The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility."

Proposition 3 - HJR 132 - "The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family."

Proposition 4 - HJR 2 - "The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts."

Proposition 5 - HJR 3 "The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy."

Proposition 6 - SJR 75 - "The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state."

Proposition 7 - SJR 93 - "The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities."

Proposition 8 - HJR 125 - "The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects."

Proposition 9 - HJR 2 - "The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas."

Proposition 10 - SJR 87 - "The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain."

Proposition 11 - SJR 32 - "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities."

Proposition 12 - HJR 134 - "The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County."

Proposition 13 - HJR 107 - "The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges."

Proposition 14 - SJR 74 - "The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks."

