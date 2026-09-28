Everyone knows there are some places that you go that require more formal attire; a Texas court room is one of those places. But recently there was a criminal defense attorney that was reprimanded by a judge for her attire in a court room.

Mariah Medina posted to social media after she says a local judge reprimanded her for her attire. As you would expect, the post has now gone viral. Medina was in court wearing a sleeveless dress, and the judge called it inappropriate.

What Happened Inside the Bexar County Courthouse?

The incident took place at the Bexar County Courthouse on Monday, September 21. Just like normal attorneys get on the trial docket and line up to announce if they are ready for trial. Then the judge assigns a date to appear. Normally a very short court appearance.

There were dozens of lawyers in court as Judge Yolanda Huff was presiding.

According to MYSA, When it was Medina's turn, Judge Huff asked her, "If I was aware that this was a trial docket, and whether I believed my dress was appropriate to be in front of a jury." She says the judge called her dress a tank top and asked her to come around the bench to see it, later asking if she had a blazer.

Click here to see Medina's post and the dress she wore in court.

The post has received more than 7 million views and thousands of comments. Some in support of Medina others criticizing her attire.

READ MORE: This is What the New Smith County Courthouse Will Look Like VIDEO

What Do the Bexar County Rules Actually Say?

Bexar County Criminal District Court rules say attorneys and court officials must wear business attire in court, with exceptions for business casual at the court's discretion.

Medina said she'll be covering her shoulders next time she's in that court.

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So... What Counts as Appropriate Courtroom Attire?

Who do you believe was right in this situation? Do you believe Medina's attire was acceptable for court? Let me know your thoughts by sending me an email at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

Beautiful Courthouses Of Texas Gallery Credit: Chaz