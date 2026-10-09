TEXAS -- Should Texans have more choices at the ballot box, including third-party candidates who have a genuine opportunity to compete?

This is not a rant against any political party. I believe both have issues, and both have honorable people, like any group. More than anything, I worry that the us-versus-them, red-versus-blue mentality is damaging.

It's about making room for independent thought, honest questions, and the possibility that good ideas can come from more than one direction. I want us to be able to recognize truth, fairness, and integrity wherever we find them, even when that may surprise us.

And yes, of course, parties beyond the two most prominent ones exist. More on that in a moment.

The problem, as I see it, isn't about whether people have different political beliefs. We'll always disagree, and that's not necessarily a bad thing.

It's that somewhere along the way, it can start to feel as though we have to choose a side and accept its entire package of ideas. But what if someone agrees with Republicans on some issues and Democrats on others? What if neither party quite represents what someone believes? What if we hear an argument and want the freedom to say, "Wait a minute. There's another way to look at this."

People can be more complex and nuanced than political labels. Our beliefs don't always fit neatly into one box, and I don't think they should have to. That's part of why I wonder whether our political system leaves enough room for people who don't fit comfortably into either camp.

Yes, I realize there are other options, but...

Why Is It So Hard for Third-Party Candidates to Compete?

This tug-of-war between Republicans and Democrats is amplified by a political environment where division and outrage attract attention, clicks, and support.

Then there's the money involved in getting elected. Until we find better ways to address campaign financing and the influence of powerful interests, it's fair to ask how much freedom elected officials have to govern according to their own judgment and convictions.

Some do, thankfully. I have great respect for politicians who demonstrate integrity, even when their views differ from mine. But when candidates rely on millions of dollars in PAC donations and outside spending from big interests to get elected (rather than donations from individual people), it's reasonable to ask what influence that money might have.

Isn't it?

Of course, there will always be struggle, disagreement, and vigorous debate. That's part of the process. But despite the back-and-forth between political candidates on television and online, many of us have more in common than we might think.

Most Texans want stronger communities, safe neighborhoods, good schools, and opportunities for their children, etc. Yet the political climate can make it feel like we have to pick a side and agree with it on everything.

We don't.

Political polarization is a real concern, and it can make it harder to find common ground. We're the United States, but it doesn't always feel that way.

Could a Third Party Give Texans Another Choice?

A third party wouldn't magically solve our problems. I'm not suggesting it would have all the answers or that its candidates would be immune to the same problems we see elsewhere.

But having more viable choices could give voters another way to express what matters to them, especially when neither major party feels like a good fit.

Yes, other parties already exist. Libertarians, Greens, and others, along with independent candidates, exist. But getting on the ballot and building enough support to compete with the two established parties can be a significant challenge.

If you'd like to explore some of the reasons third-party candidates struggle to gain traction, you can read more about the two-party system and how U.S. election rules affect competition.

Here's what I keep coming back to: Texans value independence and the freedom to think for themselves. We don't all agree on what that means politically, and that's part of the point.

So why shouldn't voters have more meaningful opportunities to hear from candidates outside the two major parties? Why shouldn't those candidates have a fair chance to share their platforms and earn voters' support?

We deserve options.

And to the elected officials on either side who work hard to make Texas all it should be, thank you. Even when we don't always agree.

Read More: When's the Last Time Texas Voted Blue for a President?