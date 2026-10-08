Buc-ee’s Falls in New Ranking of America’s Favorite Convenience Stores

TEXAS -- If there's one thing Texans tend to be enthusiastic about, it's Buc-ee's. The brisket sandwiches. The Beaver Nuggets. The bathrooms that have practically become a tourist attraction. But apparently, not everybody in America is quite as impressed with our beloved beaver.

A new national customer satisfaction study has been released, and Buc-ee's didn't exactly take home the crown.

Where Did Buc-ee's Rank in 2026?

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Buc-ee's finished tied for seventh place among convenience store chains around the U.S.

The Texas-based chain earned a customer satisfaction score of 77 out of 100, down from 79 last year.

So Who Beat Buc-ee's?

That would be Meijer, a Midwestern retailer whose Meijer Express convenience stores helped the company claim the top spot with a score of 82.

QuikTrip, Sheetz, and Wawa tied for second place nationally with scores of 80.

Kwik Trip and Murphy USA followed with scores of 79.

Buc-ee's shared seventh place with Maverik, Pilot, RaceTrac, and Shell.

But Texans Might Appreciate This Part

Here's where the numbers get a little more interesting.

When the researchers broke down customer satisfaction by region, Buc-ee's performed considerably better in the South. Wawa finished first in the region with a score of 82, while Buc-ee's, QuikTrip, and Sheetz tied for second with scores of 81.

So while Buc-ee's may not be America's highest-rated convenience store overall, it's still among the South's favorites.

What Are Customers Actually Judging?

The ACSI study surveyed 9,475 convenience store customers between October 2025 and September 2026. And the results weren't just about which store has the best snacks.

Researchers looked at the overall customer experience, including things like store cleanliness, employee interactions, food quality, checkout speed, and mobile apps.

Across the industry, satisfaction slipped slightly this year. Customers gave particularly low marks to bathroom cleanliness, while mobile app quality also declined.

That doesn't mean Buc-ee's specifically received poor bathroom ratings. Those findings reflect the convenience store industry overall. And also, let's keep in mind that a customer satisfaction ranking isn't necessarily a popularity contest. It measures how satisfied customers are with their experiences, not how many people love a particular brand.

Still, I suspect many Texans will have opinions about this one. After all, when a brand has built a reputation around spotless bathrooms, an enormous selection of snacks, and a cartoon beaver, many people are going to be pretty loyal.

What say you? Is Buc-ee's still the king of convenience stores, or have you found somewhere you like better? Send us a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

READ MORE: John Oliver Took on Buc-ee’s, Then Challenged Texas’ Favorite Beaver to Sue Him