I like giving lottery tickets for the holidays. They're fun, easy to get and they could really pay off for the person scratchin'!

It's even better when you have lottery tickets that actually represent the holidays. The Texas Lottery has just released five designs that'll look good on a present or pulled out of a stocking. I personally have my eye on that Tic Tac Snow one.

Here's a description of the games from the Texas Lottery:

Merry Magic is a shiny $10 game that headlines the Texas Lottery’s 2020 holiday scratch ticket suite with chances to win a $100,000 top prize. The game features more than $39.4 million in total cash prizes. Holiday Bucks is the suite’s $5 game that features a sophisticated design with holographic elements. Each scratch ticket in the game offers 20 chances to win cash prizes, including a $50,000 top prize. More than $24.7 million in total cash prizes are available in the game. The Texas Lottery’s $3 holiday game, Winter Words, is a words-themed, extended play game that features 12 games on every ticket with chances to win cash prizes, totaling $9.7 million, including a $20,000 top prize. For those looking for a present-topper, Gifts Galore is a $2 game that features a whimsical look and special sparkling holographic effects with 10 chances to win cash prizes, including a $2,000 top prize. Gifts Galore offers more than $9.5 million in total cash prizes. With more than $5.5 million in total cash prizes, Tic Tac Snow is a $1 stocking-stuffer that features a tic- tac-toe play style and offers chances to win a $500 top prize.

Good luck, and remember: you must be 18 or over to purchase and play.