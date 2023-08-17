Which Texas Lottery Scratch-Offs Have The Most Big Jackpots Left?

Lately, the Texas Lottery has been producing quite a few big cash winners from East Texas. We're talking jackpots with quite a few zeroes in the cash payout.

In July, someone in Huntington, Texas won $250,000 on a $10 scratch-off ticket.

Earlier in August, somebody walked into a Stripes convenience store just off the SFA campus in Nacogdoches and won $1 million on a $20 scratch-off ticket.

The Mega Millions drawing on August 4 didn't produce a grand prize winner, but someone in Tyler earned a cool million for matching 5 out of 6 numbers.

Which Scratch-Offs Have The Most Chances to Win Big?

If you're wanting to hit the big payouts on Texas Lottery scratch-off games, you should do a little research. Your chance of winning a prize in any of the scratch-off games will usually be somewhere between 25-30%, depending on the game.

Obviously, the odds of winning the top payout(s) are going to be very small. For instance, the winner in Huntington had a 0.00004% chance of scratching off the top prize. So, just remember that the odds of winning any top prize in a scratch-off game are going to be minuscule, but...

If you're wanting to give yourself the best shots of scratching off the big payoffs, it seems only logical that you should choose the games that have the most top prizes still available. We've done the research on the Texas Lottery website, and as of August 15, these are the games that we think give you the best chances to win big. We did not include any new scratch-off games that were introduced after July 31.

Texas Lottery Scratch-Off Games With the Most Top Cash Prizes Left When deciding which scratch-off ticket to buy, it seems logical to purchase one with the highest number of big payoffs that have yet to be claimed. We've done the research for you, and as of August 15, 2023, here are some of those Texas Lottery scratch-off games.