It’s Not Too Late to Win Big with These 25 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs
I don't play a whole lot but it is fun to grab a couple of Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets from time to time. Sure, I know I'm most likely just giving my money to the State of Texas instead of winning but it's still fun to try. That feeling of anticipation of a hopeful big win as you scratch is what I think is the most fun. Even if I get my money back, I still consider that a win.
My Fiancé Has Been a Cold Streak Lately
Over the years since, I haven't had as much luck with them. My fiancé, Amber, had a nice run with scratch-offs for a while. $30 here, $100 there. It's not the big jackpots but some decent wins nonetheless. She's been on a losing streak lately, however.
I remember when the Texas Lottery was first introduced in the late 90s. Every payday I would swing by Racetrac (now Raceway) in Lindale and pick up eight or nine $1 scratch-offs. Out of those eight or nine, I would hit $5, $10, or $25 on at least three of them.
Big Jackpots Won Lately
There have been some big wins as of late with Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets. When I say big, I mean $1 million big.
Several East Texans has taken home some huge payouts over the last several months. The Texas Lottery keeps a running tab of the various scratch-off games and will update the jackpots won and the ones remaining. This is to benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.
After seeing this list, I think I may need to seek out some of these tickets because it looks like the chances of hitting a big jackpot are just a tad bit better with these Texas Lottery tickets.
Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery
