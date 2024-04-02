Unsuspecting Texas Man Gets Hand Bit By Copperhead Snake Reaching Into His…

With spring having arrived here in Texas, it's time to be extra vigilant as springtime means snake-time 'round these parts. There are precautions that you can take today to help avoid being a victim of a snakebite tomorrow.

We've all heard of finding snakes in your shoes, under your porch, even in your dog's house, but this may be one of the last places you'd expect to come across a copperhead snake.

According to a story from NEWS4SanAntonio one man was shocked when he was bitten by a copperhead that had been trying to nap inside his toolbox. This serves a great reminder not to put your hand anywhere that you can't see.

When the homeowner reached for his tools, a copperhead snake bit him in the hand. Fortunately for the man, it was considered a "dry bite" and he never had any symptoms. via News 4

There are four kinds of venomous snakes in Texas: coral snakes, copperheads, cottonmouths (water moccasins), and rattlesnakes.

What should you do if you're bitten by a snake? For more advice here.

Apply first aid while waiting for EMS staff to get you to the hospital.

Lay or sit down with the bite in a neutral position of comfort.

Remove rings and watches before swelling starts.

Wash the bite with soap and water.

Cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing.

Mark the leading edge of tenderness/swelling on the skin and write the time alongside it. - cdc.gov

Here's what the Texas Parks and Wildlife recommends you do to avoid dangerous encounters with snakes:

Keep the lawn around your home trimmed low.

Remove any brush, wood, rock, or debris piles from around the residence - they make great hiding places for snakes and their prey - rodents.

Always wear shoes while outside and never put your hands where you cannot see them.

Be careful when stepping over fallen logs and rock outcroppings.

Take care along creek banks and underbrush.

